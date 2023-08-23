Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin was referred to hospital with high blood pressure - prisons official
Updated: 23-08-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 07:34 IST
Thailand's former leader Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a hospital because he had high blood pressure from being unable to sleep on the first night in jail on his return from exile, a prisons department official said on Wednesday.
"The prison asked doctors and nurses to diagnose him and they recommended referring the case to the police hospital for the safety of the prisoner," Ayuth Sintoppant, Director General of Department of Corrections told Reuters, adding eight guards accompanied him.
