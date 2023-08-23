Arab parliament speaker to visit China

Arab parliament speaker, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi, will visit China Aug. 25-31, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The speaker will lead a delegation to the country. He was invited by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, Xinhua reported.

