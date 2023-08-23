Left Menu

US seeks trade panel to resolve labor conflict at Mexican mine

Under the agreement, companies can be sanctioned if they fail to swiftly resolve labor complaints. Mexican union The Miners has argued that Grupo Mexico violated an extended workers' strike when it resumed operations at San Martin, which contains lead, copper, zinc and silver, and negotiated with a group of workers who did not have the right to represent the workforce.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 09:36 IST
US seeks trade panel to resolve labor conflict at Mexican mine
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government said on Tuesday that it has requested its first dispute-settlement panel invoking labor rules under a North American trade pact, in an effort to resolve a long-running workers' conflict at Grupo Mexico's San Martin mine.

The United States in June asked Mexico to review allegations of worker-rights abuses at the mine under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), but Mexico said the matter did not qualify for review under the trade deal. In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it disagrees with the Mexican government's determination.

"It is appropriate to request a panel to verify the facility's compliance with Mexican labor laws," the USTR said. Companies have closely watched U.S. labor complaints play out since the 2020 start of the USMCA, which replaced NAFTA. Under the agreement, companies can be sanctioned if they fail to swiftly resolve labor complaints.

Mexican union The Miners has argued that Grupo Mexico violated an extended workers' strike when it resumed operations at San Martin, which contains lead, copper, zinc and silver, and negotiated with a group of workers who did not have the right to represent the workforce. Mexican law does not allow companies to operate normally while a strike is in place, the U.S. said in a letter to Mexican officials, arguing workers "are being denied the right of free association and collective bargaining."

Those rights are key tenets of the USMCA, which aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico. Grupo Mexico, a top global copper producer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the panel would show "once and for all" that the company has not violated the law or impeded workers' rights.

"For the San Martin mine it is important to put a final period to this chapter that unfortunately has hurt many workers and their families for more than 15 years," Grupo Mexico said, adding that "no strike continues (at the mine) since the will of the workers is to continue working." In a statement late on Tuesday, Mexico's economy ministry argued the case should be excluded, citing the principle of non-retroactivity and as it had already been reviewed by national authorities.

Mexico would make its position known before the panel, it said. In a separate dispute, Mexico last week rejected a U.S. request for review at Grupo Yazaki's auto components factory, saying it did not find substantial evidence that worker rights were denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
3
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023