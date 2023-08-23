Left Menu

4 persons held for stealing motorbikes in Thane; 11 vehicles seized

Eleven stolen motorbikes have also been seized from the possession of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle told reporters on Tuesday evening.He said there were a number of cases of motorbike theft in Bhiwandi. The police seized 11 stolen motorbikes valued at Rs 3.35 lakh from their possession, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 10:35 IST
4 persons held for stealing motorbikes in Thane; 11 vehicles seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing motorbikes in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district. Eleven stolen motorbikes have also been seized from the possession of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle told reporters on Tuesday evening.

He said there were a number of cases of motorbike theft in Bhiwandi. The police worked on several leads including CCTV footage, as well as intelligence and technical inputs, the official said.

Over the last couple of days, the police arrested four persons, he said. The police first caught Mustakin @ Asif Mohammad Amin Ansari (25), belonging to Bhiwandi, and got information about the other accused, the official said. The three other accused have been identified as Atik @ Altaf Munaf Shaikh (23), from Jalgaon, Javed @ Jahid Jabir Sheikh (39), from Padgha in Thane, and Hasnain Jaffar Hussain Sayyed (21), from Mumbra in Thane, he said. The police seized 11 stolen motorbikes valued at Rs 3.35 lakh from their possession, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023