4 persons held for stealing motorbikes in Thane; 11 vehicles seized

Police have arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing motorbikes in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district. Eleven stolen motorbikes have also been seized from the possession of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Bhiwandi, Navnath Dhavle told reporters on Tuesday evening.

He said there were a number of cases of motorbike theft in Bhiwandi. The police worked on several leads including CCTV footage, as well as intelligence and technical inputs, the official said.

Over the last couple of days, the police arrested four persons, he said. The police first caught Mustakin @ Asif Mohammad Amin Ansari (25), belonging to Bhiwandi, and got information about the other accused, the official said. The three other accused have been identified as Atik @ Altaf Munaf Shaikh (23), from Jalgaon, Javed @ Jahid Jabir Sheikh (39), from Padgha in Thane, and Hasnain Jaffar Hussain Sayyed (21), from Mumbra in Thane, he said. The police seized 11 stolen motorbikes valued at Rs 3.35 lakh from their possession, the official said.

