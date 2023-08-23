Ukrainian Danube river ports were target of Russian overnight attack - industry source
Ukrainian Danube river ports were the target of the Russian overnight drones attack, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ukrainian military and local officials said Russia attacked with drones in the south of Ukraine's southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities.
