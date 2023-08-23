Left Menu

ED conducts searches at premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghels political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty OSD, sources said.The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

23-08-2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known. Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, ''Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides.'' Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities, according to sources.

