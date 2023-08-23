Ukraine says air defences shot down 11 of 20 drones launched by Russia overnight
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 11:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian air defences shot down 11 out of 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks, the air force said on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian military and local officials said Russia had carried out attacks in the southern region of Odesa and in the Danube River area, which is important for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danube River
- Ukrainian
- Odesa
- Russia
Advertisement