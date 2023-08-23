Left Menu

UP court sentences four to life imprisonment in murder case

Updated: 23-08-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 11:44 IST
Four persons, including two brothers, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for killing a man in 2015, an official said on Wednesday.

District Additional Sessions Judge Anand Kumar on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 13,250 on each of the accused.

Assistant government advocate Sunil Kumar Dubey said Shambhu, a resident of village Godian Purva had filed a complaint on November 18, 2015 alleging that his brother Shivkumar and two others were severely beaten up by four persons -- Bhawanlal, Ramesh (both brothers), Sudhir and Angnu -- following a dispute over 'beedis' and the next morning Shivkumar (24) died.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the four accused.

