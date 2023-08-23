Left Menu

3 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:21 IST
3 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested on Wednesday from Palamu district, police said.

They were apprehended during a special anti-Maoist operation in Chhatarpur sub-division area, a police officer said.

''The operation is still underway to nab other members of the organisation,'' Chhatarpur SDPO Ajay Kumar said.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Govind Yadav, Shambhu Parhiya and Moti Sao, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

