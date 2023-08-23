Left Menu

Maharashtra: Contractor, supervisor booked for negligence over worker's death in factory

The supervisor has been identified as Abhishek Singh 41. No arrests have been made yet, the official added.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:39 IST
Maharashtra: Contractor, supervisor booked for negligence over worker's death in factory
  • Country:
  • India

The police have registered a case against two persons for negligence, more than two months after a contractual worker fell to his death in a factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. On June 2, victim Mohammad Firoz Nayeem Khan (31) was handling cement sheets at a height in a factory in Boisar Industrial Area when he fell down and died.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent his body for post-mortem, the official said.

After receiving the post-mortem report, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the contractor and a supervisor for negligence and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The police said the contractor, identified as Rakesh Lallan Bind (36), had not provided any safety gear to the victim despite sending him to work at a height.

The FIR (first information report) also says that Bind did not have a work permit from the company for the job. The supervisor has been identified as Abhishek Singh (41). No arrests have been made yet, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023