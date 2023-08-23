Maharashtra: Contractor, supervisor booked for negligence over worker's death in factory

The police have registered a case against two persons for negligence, more than two months after a contractual worker fell to his death in a factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. On June 2, victim Mohammad Firoz Nayeem Khan (31) was handling cement sheets at a height in a factory in Boisar Industrial Area when he fell down and died.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent his body for post-mortem, the official said.

After receiving the post-mortem report, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the contractor and a supervisor for negligence and other charges under the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The police said the contractor, identified as Rakesh Lallan Bind (36), had not provided any safety gear to the victim despite sending him to work at a height.

The FIR (first information report) also says that Bind did not have a work permit from the company for the job. The supervisor has been identified as Abhishek Singh (41). No arrests have been made yet, the official added.

