UP court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for murdering a woman labourer in 2017, an official said on Wednesday Additional Sessions Judge Devashish, however, acquitted the convict Rinku of the charge of attempt to rape on Tuesday. He also imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him.

Giving details of the case, public prosecutor Harendra Pal Singh Rathore said that a man had lodged a complaint that his wife, who worked as a labourer, had gone missing on October 2, 2017.

The next morning, the half-naked body of his wife was found lying in a paddy field.

Rathore said the postmortem report revealed that she had sustained serious head injuries. It was also suspected that in an attempt to rape the woman, she was beaten to death with a stick and the body was thrown in the paddy field. However, the allegation of rape could not be proved in court. The police had recovered the stick used in the murder and knife from the spot and the woman's mobile from Rinku's possession.

