17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram
Reuters | Mizoram | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:51 IST
At least 17 workers were killed after a bridge being built at Sairang, near the northeastern Indian city of Aizawl, collapsed on Wednesday, the chief minister of Mizoram state said in a post on the messaging platform X.
