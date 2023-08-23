Left Menu

17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

Reuters | Mizoram | Updated: 23-08-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 12:51 IST
17 dead after railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram
At least 17 workers were killed after a bridge being built at Sairang, near the northeastern Indian city of Aizawl, collapsed on Wednesday, the chief minister of Mizoram state said in a post on the messaging platform X.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

