China urges US to revoke visa curbs on officials over Tibetan 'assimilation' issue
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-08-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 13:15 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the "wrong decision" made by the United States to impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials over "forcible assimilation" of Tibetan children at boarding schools should be revoked immediately.
"Otherwise, China will make a resolute and forceful response," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang Wenbin
- Tibetan
- Chinese
- China
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expresses concern over loss of lives, damage to property, environment in natural disasters
China must provide information about imprisoned Tibetan environmental defenders
Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates 77th Indian Independence Day
Tibet in critical situation under Chinese regime, say members of Tibetan parliament in exile
US imposes visa curbs on Chinese officials over boarding schools for Tibetans