Austrian finance minister calls Italian-style excess profit tax bad idea
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-08-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Wednesday that neighbouring Italy had shown that an excess profit tax for banks was not a good idea, speaking after a meeting with representatives from the Austrian banking sector.
Earlier this month, Rome sent banking stocks tumbling by setting a one-off 40% tax on profits reaped from higher interest rates.
