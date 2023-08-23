Left Menu

Eight killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 13:55 IST
Eight killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A passenger bus skidded off the main highway and plunged into a swollen river in Nepal's Bagmati province on Wednesday, killing at least eight people and leaving at least 15 others injured, according to a media report.

The accident happened when the bus en route to the scenic city of Pokhara from Kathmandu veered off and fell into the Trishuli River at Chalise in the province's Dhading district, myRepublica.com reported.

''In the accident, at least eight people have been killed and 15 more injured. The number of those killed might go up. Rescue is ongoing,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police Santulal Prasad Jaiswar at the District Police Office, Dhading, was quoted as saying in the report.

He said that the bus was partly submerged in the Trishuli River after the accident, but rescuers were able to pull out many of the passengers alive from the wreckage.

The river had been swollen by continuous rainfall during the monsoon season.

Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023