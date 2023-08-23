Left Menu

MP: Large stock of banned single-use plastic glasses seized in Indore; Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on bizman

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:02 IST
Local administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has seized a large consignment of glasses made out of the banned single-use plastic and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh from a businessman, an official said on Wednesday.

Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) health officer Gautam Bhatia said following a tip off, a cargo truck was stopped and searched late Tuesday night in Devguradia area and a consignment of glasses, weighing about 2,300 kg and made out the banned single-use plastic, was found in it.

''The consignment was being brought from a nearby rural area to the urban area where single-use plastic items are completely banned,'' he said.

The official said a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been recovered from Vishal Lalwani, a local businessman involved in the transportation of the banned plastic consignment.

The stock would be properly recycled in a plant being run by the IMC through public-private partnership, the official added.

