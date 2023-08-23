Left Menu

Rajasthan Police constable injured after being shot by suspects during chase

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:04 IST
Rajasthan Police constable injured after being shot by suspects during chase
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was shot at by unidentified suspects near Sikandra in Rajasthan's Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday.

The constable was admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, police said.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said policemen were chasing some suspects based on information about their movement in the area when the accused opened fire in which one constable got injured.

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred him to Sawai Man Singh Hospital due to a head injury.

Inspector General of Police, Jaipur Range, Umesh Datta, reached Dausa and inspected the spot.

Police began a search operation in the area to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023