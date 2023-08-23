Russia says it downed drone over southern Belgorod region
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that it had destroyed a drone over Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and regularly comes under fire from Kyiv's forces.
Earlier on Wednesday, the regional governor of Belgorod said three people had been killed there in a separate drone strike.
