Two killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian school - interior minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two educational workers were killed and three other people wounded in a Russian attack on a school in the city of Romny in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Wednesday.
He said two people were still under the rubble.
