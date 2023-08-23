Left Menu

Man injured in low-intensity blast in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was injured on Wednesday when some low-intensity explosive material, used for illegal hunting of animals, went off inside a house here, a senior police officer said.

The blast took place at Chatha on the outskirts of the city and further investigation is on, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

Quoting initial investigation, he said the explosive material of low intensity was kept in the house for illegal hunting of animals. One person was injured and shifted to hospital, the officer said, adding a case under relevant sections of law was registered and a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

