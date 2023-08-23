Left Menu

Maharashtra: Railway police arrest trio, claim detection of 7 cases of thefts on long-distance trains

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police on Wednesday claimed to have detected at least seven cases of thefts on long-distance trains with the arrest of three persons, a release said.

As per the GRP release, someone stole a purse belonging to a family travelling from Madgaon to New Delhi by the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express on April 12. The purse contained jewellery worth Rs 36,500, it said.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing into the crime learnt that three persons would target passengers on mail and express trains and that they were in the coastal district of Ratnagiri.

GRP recently arrested the trio, identified as 28-year-olds Ramishwar Kumar Nandlal Sahani, Khublal Kailas Mahto and Binod Sonaram Mahto, from Ratnagiri and recovered gold jewellery, 17 mobile phones, a TV and cash worth Rs 8.58 lakh from them, the release said.

With their arrest, the GRP said it detected at least 7 such cases, including four registered at the Panvel railway police station. The trio also committed thefts on trains within the limits of Ratnagiri rural and Kerala’s Thrissur Kottayam districts, the release said.

