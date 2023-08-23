Secretary, Steel compliments RINL's effort in maintaining plant very clean and neat

On his maiden visit to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (22.08.2023), Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of steel, visited various production units like Coke oven battery 5, Blast furnace 2 & 3, SMS-2, new air separation unit & wire mill and also visited the model room and awards gallery.

While reviewing the performance of RINL with its CMD, Directors and senior officials, he complimented that RINL is a very clean plant and equally loved by its employees too. Shri Sinha wished that RINL would be able to optimize its productivity to emerge as the nation's best steel plant.

During his interaction with Steel executive association, various trade unions, OBC association, SC/ST associations, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha complimented the RINL collective for their effort in maintaining the plant very clean and neat and assured that he would look into the various concerns expressed by them.

(With Inputs from PIB)