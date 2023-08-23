Left Menu

Secretary, Steel compliments RINL's effort in maintaining plant very clean and neat

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:54 IST
Secretary, Steel compliments RINL's effort in maintaining plant very clean and neat
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On his maiden visit to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (22.08.2023), Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of steel, visited various production units like Coke oven battery 5, Blast furnace 2 & 3, SMS-2, new air separation unit & wire mill and also visited the model room and awards gallery.

While reviewing the performance of RINL with its CMD, Directors and senior officials, he complimented that RINL is a very clean plant and equally loved by its employees too. Shri Sinha wished that RINL would be able to optimize its productivity to emerge as the nation's best steel plant.

During his interaction with Steel executive association, various trade unions, OBC association, SC/ST associations, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha complimented the RINL collective for their effort in maintaining the plant very clean and neat and assured that he would look into the various concerns expressed by them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023