Mizoram bridge collapse: Rly ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for kin of dead, Rs 50K for minor injuries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 15:22 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of workers who died when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Mizoram on Wednesday.

He also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

''Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries,'' the minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after the under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they said.

''Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing,'' a police officer said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.

''Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

''An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,'' the Prime Minister's Office said on X.

