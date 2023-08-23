Left Menu

Brazils' Lula sees common BRICS currency would reduce vulnerabilities

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 15:26 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday a common currency used by BRICS countries in commercial transactions would reduce their vulnerabilities.

"The creation of a currency for trade and investment transactions between BRICS members increases our payment options and reduces our vulnerabilities," Lula da Silva said at the opening plenary of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

