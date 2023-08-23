Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to jointly invest Rs 206 cr in Chennai project
Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd SPL and ASK Property Fund on Wednesday announced a joint investment of Rs 206 crore in a residential project in Chennai. The project comprises of around 1,900 residential units, predominantly targeting the mid-income group.
Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) and ASK Property Fund on Wednesday announced a joint investment of Rs 206 crore in a residential project in Chennai. The joint investment is ''towards 100 per cent of development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai, through SPL's wholly owned subsidiary Shrivision Elevations Pvt Ltd.'' The project acquisition formalities were completed and is being launched as ''Shriram 122 West'' shortly. With a total saleable area of 1.9 million square feet spread across two phases, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore in the next 5 years. The project comprises of around 1,900 residential units, predominantly targeting the mid-income group.
