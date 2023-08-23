Teen with a knife wounds an 8-year-old girl at a school in eastern Germany
A teenage boy armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old girl at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday, police said.Police said the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, German news agency dpa reported.
A teenage boy armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old girl at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday, police said.
Police said the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, German news agency dpa reported. The girl was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck.
The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and also was taken to a hospital, and the situation was under control, according to police. The school building was evacuated.
