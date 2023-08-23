Sana Khan murder: Nagpur police to record statement of Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma

Nagpur police has sent a notice to Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Sanjay Sharma for recording his statement in connection with the murder of local BJP functionary Sana alias Heena Khan, an official said on Wednesday. Sharma is likely to appear before the police this week, he added.

Rabbu alias Ravishankar Yadav and Kamlesh Patel, both residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested in the murder case on Tuesday, the official said. Police had earlier said that Sana Khan (34), a functionary of the BJP minority cell, was allegedly forced into a sextortion racket run by her husband and others who used her as a ''honey-trap''.

The accused blackmailed several men in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh by using her and earned crores of rupees, they said.

Khan's mother on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Nagpur police, alleging that her daughter was forced into joining the sextortion racket. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Khan's husband Amit alias Pappu Sahu (37) and his accomplices.

Sahu and two others have already been arrested by the police in connection with Khan's murder which took place earlier this month in Jabalpur.

Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar here, lodged a missing person's complaint when her daughter became untraceable after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1 to meet Sahu.

After his arrest, Sahu allegedly told police that he murdered Khan over monetary and personal issues before dumping her body in a river in Jabalpur.

According to police, the relationship between Sahu and Khan soured after the former grew suspicious about her character.

Following a heated argument over the issue at Sahu's residence in Jabalpur, he allegedly murdered her.

Apart from Sahu, police have arrested Ramesh Singh and Dharmendra Yadav, both also from Jabalpur, in the case.

