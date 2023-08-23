Left Menu

Maharashtra: 19-year-old ends life after mother scolds her for spending too much time on mobile

A 19-year-old college student died allegedly by suicide after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on her mobile phone, an official said on Wednesday.Renuka Pramod Kale was a first-year undergraduate student and lived in Zenda Chowk area.The police official said Renuka had lost her father and was being raised by her mother, Seema, who ran a daily needs shop. Renuka then went to their bedroom and hanged herself, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-08-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 15:51 IST
Maharashtra: 19-year-old ends life after mother scolds her for spending too much time on mobile
A 19-year-old college student died allegedly by suicide after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on her mobile phone, an official said on Wednesday.

Renuka Pramod Kale was a first-year undergraduate student and lived in Zenda Chowk area.

The police official said Renuka had lost her father and was being raised by her mother, Seema, who ran a “daily needs” shop. Citing the versions of friends and neighbours, the official said Renuka was a bright student. However, she recently appeared to have lost focus on her studies and would spend a lot of time on her mobile phone.

Renuka was busy with her mobile phone on Monday afternoon when Seema reprimanded her for ignoring her studies. Renuka then went to their bedroom and hanged herself, the official said. Seema found her daughter hanging after an hour. The Gittikhadan police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

