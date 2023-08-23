New recruitment commission to soon replace disbanded HPSSC: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said a notification of setting up a new recruitment commission, which will replace disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), will be issued shortly.

Deepak Shanan-led committee, tasked with giving recommendations on the new commission's design, provided a comprehensive presentation in a meeting held late Tuesday evening, a statement issued here said.

The HPSSC was dissolved earlier in February, two months after the paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance department arrested Uma Azad -- the commission's senior assistant -- with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The presentation highlighted various measures aimed at ensuring transparency, structural integrity and fairness in the operations of the proposed recruitment commission.

The chief minister said the new commission would focus solely on merit-based selection, eradicating concerns about leaks and other irregularities.

The state government is committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process that prioritises the interests of the state's youth, he said.

Sukhu said the new system is designed to minimise human interference during the exams, employing foolproof methods to maintain integrity.

Modern tools, practices and techniques will be employed in crafting exam papers, streamlining the recruitment process and combating corruption, he added.

Sukhu said recruitment would commence once the new Selection Commission was set up.

Shanan, the committee's chairman, said that a second report would be submitted shortly further detailing the recruitment commission's functionality more precisely.

