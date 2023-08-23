Left Menu

Maharashtra: Case registered against 51 residents of village in Aurangabad for power theft

A case has been registered against 51 residents of a village in Maharashtras Aurangabad district for alleged electricity theft, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL said on Wednesday.An assistant engineer of the MSEDCL had lodged a complaint in this regard at Gangapur police station, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:18 IST
Maharashtra: Case registered against 51 residents of village in Aurangabad for power theft
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against 51 residents of a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district for alleged electricity theft, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said on Wednesday.

An assistant engineer of the MSEDCL had lodged a complaint in this regard at Gangapur police station, he said. An MSEDCL team visited village Maygaon in Paithan tehsil on July 3 and found several illegal connections, the official said. A case was registered under section 135 of the Electricity Act (theft of electric lines and materials, an offence which attracts prison term of up to 3 years or fine or both) and further probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023