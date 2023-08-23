Russian defence ministry: Russia and Iran discussed military cooperation - Ifax
State media reported the arrival of an Iranian military delegation in Moscow on Monday. Russia and Iran, both under Western economic sanctions, have forged closer relations in military and other areas since Russia launched its war in Ukraine 18 months ago. The West has accused Iran of selling large numbers of drones for use against Ukraine, something Tehran denies.
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that the country's deputy defence minister had discussed military cooperation with the commander of Iran's ground forces, Interfax reported. State media reported the arrival of an Iranian military delegation in Moscow on Monday.
