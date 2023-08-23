Left Menu

Teen with a knife wounds an 8-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany

The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition.Police initially said that the victim was a girl, but then corrected that information.The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and he also was taken to a hospital. The situation was under control, according to police.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:24 IST
A teenager armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the incident happened in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, German news agency dpa reported. The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter with injuries to the head and neck, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition.

Police initially said that the victim was a girl, but then corrected that information.

The 16-year-old assailant, also a student, was overpowered and he also was taken to a hospital. The situation was under control, according to police. The school building was evacuated after police were alerted to the situation at about 9:45 am.

