8 women injured as car hit auto-rickshaw in UP's Kaushambi

Eight women were on Wednesday injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a car in Kokhraj area here, police said.

The incident took place when a group of women from Jaunpur were going towards Prayagraj in an auto rickshaw after visiting a temple, they said.

A speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw and it overturned, Kokhraj SHO Vinod Kumar Maurya said.

The eight injured women were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

The driver fled from the spot leaving the car behind, the officer said, adding a probe is on in the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)