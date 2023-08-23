Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port of Izmail - minister
A Russian drone attack on the Danube River port of Izmail in southern Ukraine on Wednesday destroyed 13,000 tons of grain, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Kubrakov said on the Telegram messaging app that the port's export capacity had been reduced by 15% by the overnight strike, and added: "Russia is systematically hitting grain silos and warehouses to stop agricultural exports."
Russia did not immediately comment on the overnight strikes.
