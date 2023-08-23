Left Menu

Ball pythons, iguanas seized from air passenger

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:43 IST
Exotic animals including ball pythons, squirrels, and iguanas were seized from a passenger at the international airport here, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Bangkok on August 21 and recovered the animals from him.

On examination of his check-in baggage 14 ball pythons (Python Regius) of different colours, 30 blue iguanas (Iguana.sp) and four fiery squirrels (Sciurus flammifer) were found and seized under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release from Additional Commissioner of Customs Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi said.

An investigation is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

