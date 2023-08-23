5 youth held from Haryana for harassing people to repay loans borrowed through predatory apps
- Country:
- India
Five youngsters were arrested from Haryana for allegedly harassing people after offering them money through predatory loan apps, police here said on Wednesday.
The five accused, in the age group of 19 to 22, were arrested from Gurugram and were brought to Hyderabad, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.
According to police, the five people came in contact with a Chinese national on an instant messaging platform, who provided links to them containing details of persons who borrowed from these loan apps along with their personal information.
The five accused allegedly sent explicit and threatening messages to the borrowers regarding repayment and their contacts through another messaging app by morphing their borrowers' images for extracting money, it said.
In one such instance, they provided loan of Rs 10,500 to a Hyderabad resident through a loan app and extracted total amount of around Rs 2.5 lakh by circulating morphed photos and threatening calls to contacts of the victim, it said.
During the course of the investigation, police collected technical evidences and identified that the fraudsters were carrying out the crime from Gurugram and an investigating team went there and arrested the five accused, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IIT-Hyderabad woman student from Odisha dies by suicide in hostel room
Rajya Sabha adjourned twice amid uproar over US media report on Chinese funding to spread propaganda against India
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12.45 pm amid uproar over US media report on Chinese funding of Indian news portal.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks slip, bond yields drop as traders assess weak Chinese data
FOREX-Dollar rallies; Aussie, kiwi tumble after Chinese trade data