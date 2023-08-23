Left Menu

5 youth held from Haryana for harassing people to repay loans borrowed through predatory apps

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:56 IST
5 youth held from Haryana for harassing people to repay loans borrowed through predatory apps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five youngsters were arrested from Haryana for allegedly harassing people after offering them money through predatory loan apps, police here said on Wednesday.

The five accused, in the age group of 19 to 22, were arrested from Gurugram and were brought to Hyderabad, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

According to police, the five people came in contact with a Chinese national on an instant messaging platform, who provided links to them containing details of persons who borrowed from these loan apps along with their personal information.

The five accused allegedly sent explicit and threatening messages to the borrowers regarding repayment and their contacts through another messaging app by morphing their borrowers' images for extracting money, it said.

In one such instance, they provided loan of Rs 10,500 to a Hyderabad resident through a loan app and extracted total amount of around Rs 2.5 lakh by circulating morphed photos and threatening calls to contacts of the victim, it said.

During the course of the investigation, police collected technical evidences and identified that the fraudsters were carrying out the crime from Gurugram and an investigating team went there and arrested the five accused, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023