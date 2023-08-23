Left Menu

Greece detains man calling for migrants to be 'rounded up' -police

Greek police said they had detained a man who held migrants in a trailer and called on citizens to "go out and round up" migrants he accuses of setting wildfires in Greece.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:01 IST
Greece detains man calling for migrants to be 'rounded up' -police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek police said they had detained a man who held migrants in a trailer and called on citizens to "go out and round up" migrants he accuses of setting wildfires in Greece. The man was detained after a video posted on social media showed a jeep pulling a trailer along a dirt road in northern Greece, and he can be heard asking another person to open its doors. Two migrant men can be seen crammed inside the trailer.

"Get organised, let's all go out and round them up. They will burn us...," the man, who police said is a foreign national, can be heard saying in Greek in the video. In a statement late on Tuesday, police said the man, who owns the vehicle, had illegally detained 13 Syrian and Pakistani migrants. Two Greek nationals who allegedly helped him were also arrested.

The three were expected to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday, after which it will be decided if they are formally arrested and charged. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the 13 migrants had also been detained for entering the country illegally.

The semi-official state news agency ANA said a Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the video. In a document published by ANA, the prosecutor is quoted as saying: "Phenomena of racist violence against immigrants are worrying." She described the video as "a racist delirium of violence, accusing immigrants of 'burning us' and inciting others to racist pogroms, calling on them to organise and imitate him".

Major wildfires have broken out in Greece in recent days, with the biggest front in the northern region of Evros bordering Turkey, from where migrants typically cross into Greece via the river separating the two countries. The burned bodies of 18 people, believed to be migrants, were found in a rural area in the region on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023