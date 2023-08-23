UP: One killed, two others seriously injured as AC compressor of sugar mill explodes

A worker was killed while two others were seriously injured when an AC compressor exploded in the chemical division of a sugar mill here, police said on Wednesday.

There was some technical fault in insulation plant in the chemical division of Balrampur sugar mill and some workers had come to fix it late Tuesday night, they said.

The AC compressor exploded, leading to injuries to a few employees, police said. The loud thud of the blast created panic in the factory.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared senior technical worker Brijendra Bahadur (40), a native of Chhapra, Bihar, dead, they said.

Prabhakar (35), a resident of Bishnipur Balrampur and Anwar of Itiyathok town in Gonda district, who were seriously injured, were referred to Lucknow, police said.

Circle Officer Brijanand Rai said that the body was sent for post-mortem The investigation in the matter is on, police said.

The relatives of the deceased filed a complaint with the police, alleging negligence on the part of the sugar mill management, they said.

