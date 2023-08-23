Left Menu

UP: One killed, two others seriously injured as AC compressor of sugar mill explodes

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:33 IST
UP: One killed, two others seriously injured as AC compressor of sugar mill explodes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A worker was killed while two others were seriously injured when an AC compressor exploded in the chemical division of a sugar mill here, police said on Wednesday.

There was some technical fault in insulation plant in the chemical division of Balrampur sugar mill and some workers had come to fix it late Tuesday night, they said.

The AC compressor exploded, leading to injuries to a few employees, police said. The loud thud of the blast created panic in the factory.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared senior technical worker Brijendra Bahadur (40), a native of Chhapra, Bihar, dead, they said.

Prabhakar (35), a resident of Bishnipur Balrampur and Anwar of Itiyathok town in Gonda district, who were seriously injured, were referred to Lucknow, police said.

Circle Officer Brijanand Rai said that the body was sent for post-mortem The investigation in the matter is on, police said.

The relatives of the deceased filed a complaint with the police, alleging negligence on the part of the sugar mill management, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023