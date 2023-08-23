Committed to fulfil resolve of corruption-free J-K: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfil the resolve of a ‘corruption-free’ Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was speaking to officers after laying the foundation stone of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters at Sidhra here.

“With this new beginning, the government reaffirms its commitment to effectively combat corruption to fulfil the resolve of corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said.

He called upon the officials to work with determination and commitment to zero tolerance against corruption.

The six-storey building includes a parking area, police station central, prosecution staff and other allied offices which will provide suitable space for the smooth functioning of the bureau.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)