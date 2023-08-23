Left Menu

Minor's sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha, wife by 14 days

The judicial custody of his wife Seema Rani, who is accused of giving the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy, was also extended by 14 days.Both were produced before Additional Sessions Judge POCSO Richa Parihar.Umashankar Gautam, the counsel for the accused, said the court has sought a report on the medical boards findings about the vasectomy procedure Khakha has claimed to have undergone, before his judicial custody ends on September 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:40 IST
Minor's sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha, wife by 14 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Wednesday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who allegedly raped a minor girl several times and impregnated her. The judicial custody of his wife Seema Rani, who is accused of giving the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy, was also extended by 14 days.

Both were produced before Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Richa Parihar.

Umashankar Gautam, the counsel for the accused, said the court has sought a report on the medical board's findings about the vasectomy procedure Khakha has claimed to have undergone, before his judicial custody ends on September 6. The advocate claimed as Khakha had undergone vasectomy in November 2005, he couldn’t have impregnated the girl.

''The medical board has been formed to find whether any lacuna occurred during the vasectomy surgery. Its report will be submitted before the court,'' he said.

He said the court has directed Delhi Police to ''accelerate'' the investigation and file the charge sheet timely.

''Police did not file any application seeking police custody of the accused persons,'' he said.

Khakha had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. She was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father died on October 1, 2020, according to police. The couple was arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital. On Tuesday, a duty metropolitan magistrate had sent the couple to one-day judicial custody.

Police have registered a case against the couple under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman).

Other penal provisions invoked in the case include voluntarily causing hurt, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent and criminal conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023