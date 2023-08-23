Left Menu

West Bengal: 51 tortoises rescued from train in Malda

Fifty-one tortoises were rescued from a train in West Bengals Malda district on Wednesday, officials said.The tortoises were rescued by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad in coordination with RPF from a coach of Farakka Express at Malda Town station, they said.At first, the security personnel detected six unclaimed bags in the S-6 coach of the train, during a routine inspection when the train departed from New Farakka station.

West Bengal: 51 tortoises rescued from train in Malda
Fifty-one tortoises were rescued from a train in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday, officials said.

The tortoises were rescued by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad in coordination with RPF from a coach of Farakka Express at Malda Town station, they said.

At first, the security personnel detected six unclaimed bags in the S-6 coach of the train, during a routine inspection when the train departed from New Farakka station. These bags were kept under different berths of the coach, officials said.

When the train arrived at Malda Town station, no one came forward to claim these bags. The RPF opened the bags and found 51 live tortoises, they said.

No arrests could be made, officials said, adding that the RPF informed the Forest Department about the recovery of these tortoises.

The tortoises will be handed to the Forest Department, which will initiate an investigation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, they said.

