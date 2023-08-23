Left Menu

Maharashtra: Four directors of private firm booked for ‘duping’ businessman of Rs 2.1 crore

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:42 IST
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against four directors of a private firm for allegedly cheating a businessman of more than Rs 2 crore over a land deal, an official said on Wednesday.

Citing the complaint by the 31-year-old businessman, the official said that the accused in September 2022 promised to transfer a plot at Pawne MIDC area in his name and took Rs 2.1 crore for the deal.

The four, identified as Ashok Narayan Pathare, Sushma Narayan Pathare, Jagdish Parvesh Batliwalla, and Parvesh Minuchar Batliwalla, spent the money for personal use and did not transfer the plot in the complainant's name, the official said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of cheating against the four directors but no arrests have been made yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

