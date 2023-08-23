Left Menu

LCA Tejas LSP-7 successfully test-fires ASTRA Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile off Goa coast

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:16 IST
LCA Tejas LSP-7 successfully test-fires ASTRA Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile off Goa coast
Tejas, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) LSP-7 successfully fired the ASTRA indigenous Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa on August 23, 2023. The missile release was successfully carried out from the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 ft. All the objectives of the test were met and it was a perfect text book launch.

The test launch was monitored by the Test Director and scientists of Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with officials from Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DG-AQA). The aircraft was also monitored by a Chase Tejas twin seater aircraft.

ASTRA, a state-of-the-art BVR air-to-air missile to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aerial targets, is designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and other laboratories of DRDO. The indigenous Astra BVR firing from home grown Tejas fighter is a major step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has complimented ADA, DRDO, CEMILAC, DG-AQA and the industry for the successful firing of the missile from Tejas-LCA. He said the launch would significantly enhance the combat prowess of Tejas and reduce the dependency on imported weapons.

Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO has also congratulated the teams involved in the successful launch.

(With Inputs from PIB)

