Berlin is committed to the 2% NATO spending target - govt spokesperson

The German government is committed to the 2% NATO spending target and will reach this level in 2024, a spokesperson for the government in Berlin said on Wednesday.
In a recent draft financing law, Berlin dropped a clause that would have committed it to spending 2% of gross domestic product on defence on an annual basis.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz had promised a boost in military spending in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
