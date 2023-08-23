German govt 'concerned' by reported killings at Saudi-Yemeni border
Germany hopes to see a swift investigation into Human Rights Watch reports of killings of migrants at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, a government spokesperson in Berlin said on Wednesday.
"We are very concerned and expected a swift and transparent and comprehensive investigation," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, adding that the foreign office was in contact with Saudi Arabia on human rights issues.
A Saudi official, who did not provide their name, said on Monday in an emailed response to questions to the government's media office that HRW's allegations were "unfounded and not based on reliable sources."
