Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows to end Russian occupation of Crimea
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:01 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Wednesday to end Russia's occupation of the Crimea peninsula.
He made his comments at an international conference about Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries.
