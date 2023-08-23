Left Menu

Indian and Philippine Coast Guards sign SOP for exchange of White Shipping Information

The SOP was signed in New Delhi during ongoing visit of the Commandant, Philippine Coast Guard to India.

Indian and Philippine Coast Guards sign SOP for exchange of White Shipping Information
Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, Commandant of Philippine Coast Guard signed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for exchange of White Shipping Information on 23 August 2023. The SOP was signed in New Delhi during ongoing visit of the Commandant, Philippine Coast Guard to India.

The signing of the SOP between Philippine Coast Guard and Indian Navy would facilitate operationalization of information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, which will contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

