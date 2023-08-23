Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:21 IST
Zelenskiy says Ukraine will end Russian occupation of Crimea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Wednesday to end Russia's occupation of the Crimea peninsula and all other areas that Moscow controls in his country.

"Crimea will be de-occupied like all other parts of Ukraine that are unfortunately still under the occupier," he told an international conference about Crimea which he said was being attended by more than 60 countries. Crimea was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, and Russia seized other parts of Ukraine in the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.

Ukraine began a counteroffensive in early June to try to regain the territory occupied by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

