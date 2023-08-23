Left Menu

UP: Man gets 5 years in jail for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a 56-year-old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Special POCSO court Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Ram Kumar Gupta and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, special public prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said.

The incident took place in Aurai area on October 17, 2020. The six-year-old girl was outside her house when Gutpa took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

A case in this regard was registered against him under the IPC section 354 (intending to outrage modesty of a woman) and relevant section of the POCSO act at Aurai police station, Superintendent of Police Minakshi Katyayan said.

