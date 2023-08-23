Four killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian school - interior minister

Four educational workers were killed and four other people were hurt in a Russian attack on a school in the city of Romny in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Klymenko said the bodies of the school director, deputy director, secretary and a librarian had been pulled from the rubble by rescue workers. He said four local residents were injured as they had been passing the school in Romny, which is part of the Sumy region.

Photos shared by Klymenko on the Telegram messaging app showed emergency workers carrying away a body on a stretcher. A photo released by police showed rescue workers standing in front of a devastated building and rubble. The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m. (0705 GMT). "The school building was destroyed, and this is just before the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some," Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

